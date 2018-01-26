Nonprofit That Offers Free Rides to Seniors Names New Development Director

Stacy Prouty Image: Courtesy Stacy Prouty

ITNSunCoast, a nonprofit that offers free rides to those age 60 and older and adults with vision impairments, recently hired Stacy Prouty as its director of development and marketing. Prouty, a volunteer with the organization and an advisory council member, Prouty has 20 years of experience in local for-profit and nonprofit marketing, consumer research, project management, event planning and fundraising. ITNSunCoast rides are available for any reason, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anywhere within Sarasota and Manatee counties. In 2015, the nonprofit provided 5,000 rides; in 2018, that number is expected to exceed 20,000.