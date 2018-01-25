Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

William McComb Image: Courtesy Jacqueline Mazur

The Sarasota law firm Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC recently named real estate attorney William McComb a partner and shareholder. McComb has been an associate with the firm since 2012, concentrating his practice in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, developer representation, lender representation and business asset acquisitions. His transactional experience specifically includes transactions involving shopping centers, industrial and office parks, manufacturing facilities, restaurant chains, convenience stores, gas stations, retail chains, insurance companies, large and small residential projects and raw land for development.