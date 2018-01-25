Medical Society Names 2018 President

New Manatee County Medical Society president Inda Mowett (right) with immediate past president Sean Castellucci Image: Courtesy Valerie Vale

The Manatee County Medical Society recently picked Inda Mowett, M.D., as its 94th president; she will serve in the role for the duration of 2018. Mowett graduated from the University of Panama and completed her internships at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York, and at the Family Medicine Residency Program at St. Joseph Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. Mowett has been a board-certified family physician since 1996. In 2011, Dr. Mowett became the first physician in Manatee County to earn her certification in obesity medicine.