  1. Features
  2. The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

Made in the Shade

Six Patios We Love

Take a seat on a pretty patio or deck and dig in.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/25/2018 at 10:04am Published in the February 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Cms 126117 60046 auoix6

The patio at Indigenous

Image: Chad Spencer

Sun Garden Café

Sun-worshipping tourists and island dwellers alike wake up at this Siesta Key mainstay, which serves outstanding sweet potato pancakes, chicken and waffles and a variety of omelets on a charming, sun-dappled patio with bright tropical greenery and flowers. Show up early, because on in-season weekends, the outdoor tables go fast, and the space is so agreeable that diners sit tight for hours.

Station 400

Even on the steamiest summer mornings, the patio at this downtown brunch institution stays pleasant. A wide awning and well-placed trees keep things cool, creating a comfortable environment in which to enjoy superb bacon-and-salted-caramel pancakes, a truffle eggs Benedict and a killer fried green tomato BLT, while lazing away a morning over coffee and champagne. The restaurant has two other locations (one in Lakewood Ranch and one on the South Trail), but the setting here keeps us coming back.

Indigenous

Chef Steve Phelps pores over every detail of his dishes, with a commitment to sustainable sources and an antsy curiosity that astonishes and delights. But dinner at Indigenous is more fun than formal, thanks to the restaurant’s setting: a vintage Florida cottage with a relaxed front porch and side patio. Sit there on a starry night, as one wonderful dish after another materializes, and you’ll share both belly laughs and intimate whispers. Haute cuisine, but never uptight.

Shore

With its hip midcentury design, this upstairs hideaway offers a cool respite from the hustle and bustle of St. Armands Circle. The cozy front patio offers primo people watching; it’s the perfect place to imbibe creative cocktails and infused boozes. The roof that covers the back section retracts, creating an outdoor space on balmy afternoons and nights and adding a wash of sunlight or starlit sky to your meal of seafood and other dishes.

The Breakfast House

Dining in the small back lot at this Gillespie Park bungalow is like eating in a friend’s back yard, with trellises and drapes that block the gravel parking lot and provide a chummy, sheltered vibe. Waitresses hop between tables, refilling mugs of coffee and delivering plates of pancakes, while friends catch up on the craziness that went down the night before or make plans for an afternoon of lounging by pool. The pancakes are incredible. We’re suckers for the “island cakes,” loaded with coconut, grilled pineapple and macadamia nuts.

Social Eatery & Bar

When the party gets going on weekend nights, Social’s sprawling patio feels like nowhere else in Sarasota, with a great-looking crowd mingling in a sleek and modern urban setting. Enjoy custom-crafted drinks and an assortment of small plates (pizza, pork belly, a killer charcuterie board) on one of the soft-cushioned couches out back or sit down for a full-fledged meal on the nearby patio.

Filed under
outdoor dining
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

Water Views are The Reason We're Here

Enjoy a great meal and a gorgeous view at any one of these seven spots.

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

Great food and great people watching? Count us in.

These Outdoor Spaces Welcome Kids

Kids and adults alike will enjoy these six great spots.

The Best Farmers Market Eats

Along with ready-to-eat options, our region's bustling farmers markets offer some appealing places to enjoy a quick lunch or snack, from outdoor tables to the Phillippi market’s beautiful park with water views.

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

You'll find heavenly flavors at this Buddhist temple’s outdoor market.

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

After we lost the backpack full of gourmet food, dinner became Plan B.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11:40am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plein Air Plenty

The Best Farmers Market Eats

11:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trip

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

11:11am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

SaraSolo Festival Returns for Fourth Season

2:12pm By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

That Manilow Magic

Barry Manilow Comes to the Van Wezel

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Holy Writ

Brandon Farris is Rising in the World of Christian Rap

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Funny Farm

Inside Daredevil Bello Nock's Sarasota Retreat

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

10:58am By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

11:25am By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

10:34am By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Health care

Medical Society Names 2018 President

10:28am By Staff

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Showtime

Venice Equestrian Tour Presents Grand Prix Jumping Competitions

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox: Farewell to Our Fearless Leader

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Street Dogs

Dr. Nan Rosenberry Brings Help to Homeless Pets

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

10:50am By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

2:58pm By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe