Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

A rendering of the planned changes to the Pines of Sarasota facility Image: Courtesy Terri Arnell

The Pines of Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota will undergo a major renovation intended to modernize the facility by adding new room configurations and a new entrance to shield residents from inclement weather. Funding for the $3.9 million project will be supported by the Esther & Harold Mertz Foundation, which will match all donations on a two-to-one basis. The Mertz Foundation has already contributed $2.6 million in matching funds.