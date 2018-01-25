  1. Health & Fitness

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

The Pines of Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota will undergo a major renovation intended to modernize the facility.

1/25/2018

Pines of sarasota ssehxv

A rendering of the planned changes to the Pines of Sarasota facility

Image: Courtesy Terri Arnell

The Pines of Sarasota assisted-living facility in Sarasota will undergo a major renovation intended to modernize the facility by adding new room configurations and a new entrance to shield residents from inclement weather. Funding for the $3.9 million project will be supported by the Esther & Harold Mertz Foundation, which will match all donations on a two-to-one basis. The Mertz Foundation has already contributed $2.6 million in matching funds.

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

1/25/2018

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

