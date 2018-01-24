  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Energy

Trump Approves New Tariff on Imported Solar Panels

The move is intended to help domestic solar manufacturing companies, but The Solar Energy Industries Association criticized the tariff.

By Staff 1/24/2018 at 3:15pm

Donald trump august 19 2015 cropped zxujpf

Image: Michael Vadon / Wikimedia

President Trump on Tuesday approved a new 30 percent tariff on solar panels manufactured outside the U.S. over the next four years. The move is intended to help solar manufacturing companies here compete with international manufacturers, whose panels are generally cheaper than those made in the U.S. "We’ll be making solar products now much more so in the United States," Trump said on Tuesday. "Our companies have been decimated, and those companies are going to be coming back strong." The Solar Energy Industries Association, however, criticized the tariff, arguing it will cause the loss of 23,000 American jobs this year alone. Some estimate that the price of a solar panel will increase by around 10 percent as a result of the tariff. "[The tariff] will create a crisis in a part of our economy that has been thriving, which will ultimately cost tens of thousands of hard-working, blue-collar Americans their jobs,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, the president and CEO of the solar association.

Filed under
manufacturing, politics, trade, solar energy, Biz Daily, Donald Trump
Show Comments

Related Content

Politics

Tervis President Participates in White House Showcase

07/17/2017 By staff

Hurricane Maria

Federal Government to Help Florida Pay for Sheltering Displaced Puerto Ricans

10/09/2017 By staff

New Hotel

A Sneak Preview of the Brand-New Westin Sarasota

07/25/2017 Edited by Susan Burns

The SEEN

Photos From the Sarasota Chamber's Small Business Awards

06/26/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Wine Dinners at Salute, Element and More Local Dining Events

9:46am By Stephanie Isaac

Certified Fresh

Five Great Produce Memberships

01/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Bowl Game

10 Bucks Or Less: Rice Bowl Asian House

01/22/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Soup There It Is

10 Local Soups That Will Warm You Right Up

01/15/2018 By Ashley Cooper and Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 25-31

9:42am By Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2018

Embracing Our Differences Fosters the Spirit of Inclusion and Diversity

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

Limelight

Jewels on the Bay Opening Night Party

01/22/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Glass Act

Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion Now Open at The Ringling

01/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Morning After Grace Goes for Laughs Before Heart

01/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 18-24

01/18/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

2:09pm By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

A Conversation on Historic Preservation, Brooks + Scarpa is Focus of New CFAS Exhibit, Stock Signature Homes’ Lakewood Ranch Tour

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit Living Center Celebrates Opening of New Building

01/22/2018 By Staff

Data

Ackerman Group Ranked as Top Real Estate Sales Team for 2017

01/22/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Leadership

Goodwill Offers Workshop on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

3:30pm By Staff

New hires

Nonprofit Picks New Director of Development

3:23pm By Staff

Energy

Trump Approves New Tariff on Imported Solar Panels

3:15pm By Staff

Planning

Bradenton Nonprofit Wants Public Input on Riverwalk Extension

01/23/2018 By Staff

Law

Sarasota Law Firm Names New Partner

01/23/2018 By Staff

Politics

Proposal to Restore Voting Rights to Felons Wins Spot on Ballot

01/23/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

2:29pm By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Health care

Holistic Health Event Set for February

01/16/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe