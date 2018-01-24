Nonprofit Picks New Director of Development

Jill Gass Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Manatee Community Action Agency, Inc., a nonprofit that provides services to low-income families and their children, recently hired Jill Gass as its director of development. In her new role, Gass will develop and implement a comprehensive fundraising plan in partnership with the CEO, plan and oversee all special events, act as an advocate for the agency and serve as the organization’s major gift fundraiser—identifying, cultivating, soliciting and stewarding key donors and prospects. Gass was previously the advancement and stewardship officer for The Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota. The talent management company MBJ Group led the search for the nonprofit.