International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

The number of international travelers coming to America has dropped over the last two years, according to new data published by the Visit U.S. Coalition, a trade group recently created to help America compete for international tourism dollars. Total global travel volume increased by 7.9 percent between 2015 and 2017, while America's share dropped from 13.5 percent in 2015 to 11.9 percent last year. The U.S. and Turkey were the only two countries in the top 24 destinations that saw a decline in international visitors over the last two years, according to the group. The U.S. Travel Association has found that international travelers to the U.S. spent 3.3 percent less through November 2017 than at the same point the previous year. That 3.3 percent spending drop translates to losses of $4.6 billion spent in the U.S. economy and 40,000 jobs.