Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

The number of closed sales of single-family homes and condos in Florida rose between last November and December, according to new data published by Florida Realtors on Wednesday. The number of home sales rose from 22,332 in November to 22,903 in December, while the number of condo sales rose from 8,235 to 9,193. The statewide median sales price for single-family homes last month was $244,185, up 8 percent from the previous year; the statewide median price for condos in December was $180,000, up 7.8 percent over the 2016 figure.