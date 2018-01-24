Goodwill Offers Workshop on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Hultman Sensenig + Joshi attorney Christine Sensenig (left) and Goodwill Manasota vice president Veronica Brandon Miller Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor and a local law firm to address the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. The workshop "Time’s Up – Sexual Harassment and Employment Law in 2018" is intended to help organizations identify and address harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The program will be led by Lourdes Bahr and Al Hernandez of the Department of Labor and Christine Sensenig of the law firm Hultman Sensenig + Joshi. The free workshop takes place 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the community room at the Cortez Road Goodwill, 3465 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Reserve a spot online.