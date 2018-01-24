Wine Dinners at Salute, Element and More Local Dining Events

There's wine dinners galore this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Jan. 26

Salute presents a five-course Wine Dinner with Napa Valley winery Eagle Eye. Meet Eagle Eye owners Bill and Roxanne Wolf and enjoy a meal prepared by Salute chef/owner Laszlo Bevardi. This event is $100 per person plus tax and gratuity and takes place from 6–9 p.m. For reservations, call (941) 365-1020.

Forks & Corks Wine Dinner at Element

Jan. 26

Element presents a Forks and Corks Wine Dinner put together by Babylon winemaker Charl Coetzee and Element's Chef Nils. The dinner will include five courses, seven tastings, and hand-selected wines. This event takes place from 6–10 p.m. and is $125 per person. For reservations, call (941) 724-8585.

Jan. 27

Enjoy a special Forks & Corks retail tasting at Michael's Wine Cellar from 3–5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person for this special tasting hosted by 15-plus visiting Forks & Corks winemakers. No advance reservations required; purchase tickets online here.

Jan. 27

PIER 22 teams up with Willamette Valley Vineyards for a weekend of winemaker celebrations. Winemaker Ryan Clifford and Pier 22 executive chef Greg Campbell are hosting a coursed dinner; paid guests are automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to the sold-out 1Forks & Corks Grand Tasting on January 28 at The Ringling. This event takes place from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100, plus tax and gratuity, and can be purchased by calling (941) 748-8087.

Jan. 27

MADE chef Mark Woodruff is collaborating with Michael David Winery to create a four-course, four-wine dinner that celebrates the funkiness and fun of all things MADE, as well as the deliciousness wines of Michael David Winery. This event takes place from 6–9 p.m. and is $80 per person. For reservations, call (941) 953-2900.

Jan. 27

The Butcher's Block will host winery owners and winemakers from several countries this weekend. During the festivities, winemakers will be happy to sign your bottles, and tastings will be going on inside the store and outside in a tent. Valet parking will be provided; admission is $25. This events takes place from 2–6 p.m. Purchase tickets online here.

Jan. 27

Come hungry for a six-course Hahn wine pairing dinner prepared by Chef Paul Mattison at Mattison's Forty-One. Tickets are limited and are $85 per person. This event takes place from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online here.