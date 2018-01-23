Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

Paul Chomiak Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently hired Dr. Paul Chomiak, M.D., as part of its surgical oncology team. A board-certified and fellowship-trained thoracic surgeon, Chomiak joined Sarasota Memorial’s First Physicians Group network as director of thoracic surgical oncology on Jan. 15. With more than 20 years experience providing specialized treatment to patients with lung cancer and thoracic disease, Chomiak’s expertise includes robotic-assisted surgery and minimally invasive techniques for malignant and benign cancers and disorders of the lungs and chest and more.