Sarasota Ranked in List of Top 100 American Cities

Sarasota was recently ranked as America's 84th best city in which to live by Livability.

By Staff 1/23/2018 at 2:56pm

Sarasota jzezll

Image: Shutterstock

Sarasota was recently ranked as America's 84th best city in which to live by Livability, a research and marketing outlet that studies and promotes American cities. The website cited Sarasota's "mild climate," outdoor activities, health care options and colleges in placing it in its top 100. America's top three cities, according to the site, are Ann Arbor, Michigan; Manhattan, Kansas; and Corvalis, Oregon.

Biz Daily, health care, education, tourism, research, data, Livability
