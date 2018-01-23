Sarasota Law Firm Names New Partner

Jeffrey Guy Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The Sarasota law firm Kirk-Pinkerton, PA recently named Jeffrey Guy as a partner. With over seven years of experience, Guy focuses his practice in the areas of divorce and family law, personal injury and commercial litigation. Guy received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fairmont State University in West Virginia, where he received an athletic scholarship to play football. After completing his undergraduate studies, he worked in the health care industry before leaving to start a business in the construction industry. He later attended Stetson University’s College of Law and earned his juris doctorate with honors in May 2011.