Proposal to Restore Voting Rights to Felons Wins Spot on Ballot

A proposed change to the Florida constitution that would restore voting rights to felons in the state will appear on this November's ballot, according to a Tuesday announcement by Floridians for a Fair Democracy, Inc., the Clearwater organization that led the petition drive in support of the amendment. The organization collected more than 1.1 million petitions, well above the 766,200 required for the proposal to appear on this year's ballot. If approved by more than 60 percent of voters this fall, felons would be eligible to register to vote after completing their sentences. Those convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses would not have their rights restored. Current rules block nearly 1.5 million Floridians from being able to vote.