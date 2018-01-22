  1. Eat & Drink

Bowl Game

10 Bucks Or Less: Rice Bowl Asian House

This small Bradenton restaurant whips up filling and flavorful DIY combos.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/22/2018 at 12:22pm

Rice bowl asian house imkpz4

The Kung Pao shrimp bowl at Rice Bowl

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

When a place is as hopping as Rice Bowl is on a random Wednesday afternoon, you know you’ve picked a good spot for lunch. The small Bradenton restaurant is located in a strip mall anchored by Bealls, Big Lots and Lowe’s, with a dining room that’s bustling thanks to a workaday crowd that includes folks in polos and khakis and a crowd of young men and women in black scrubs. Many grab seats and settle in for a nosh, while others loiter near the small service window between the sushi bar and the kitchen, from which issues forth a steady stream of to-go orders.

To keep up with the crowd, the service is ultra-efficient. I’m seated at the sushi bar, where at least three different servers stop by to make sure everything is progressing smoothly. Even the sushi chef pops his head over the glass case that holds his fish to make sure my water glass is full. In a hurry? No worry.

The friendly service counts for a lot, but it’s the food that matters most. Rice Bowl offers a generous selection of different sushi rolls and entrées, plus a series of customizable rice bowls. It’s not unlike an Asian Chipotle. Pick a flavoring (spicy bourbon, General Tso’s, Kung Pao, Szechuan and more), a protein (tofu, chicken, shrimp or beef) and a rice (white, brown or fried) and dig in.

A friend recommended a Kung Pao shrimp bowl ($8.95), and it is indeed delicious. Served in a wide, black bowl, it includes a boulder of white rice and a smattering of crispy shrimp, snap peas, carrots, scallions and peanuts—all dunked in a sticky sauce that, despite the little red chili on the menu, isn’t all that spicy. A simple spicy tuna sushi roll ($5.50) on the side makes for an excellent accompaniment. Hunting for a quality lunch in east Bradenton? Go bowling.

Rice Bowl Asian House, 7305 52nd Place E., Bradenton, (941) 758-7973, ricebowlbradenton.com; open 11 a.m.-9:30 Monday-Saturday, noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Follow Cooper Levey-Baker’s never-ending quest for cheap food on Twitter. Email him at cooperl@sarasotamagazine.com. Read past 10 Bucks or Less columns here.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Rice Bowl Asian House, 10 Bucks Or Less
Show Comments
In this Article

Rice Bowl Asian House

$ Asian, Sushi 7305 52nd Place E.

Rice Bowl offers a generous selection of different sushi rolls and entrées, plus a series of customizable rice bowls. It’s not unlike an Asian Chipotle. Pick...

Related Content

Hot Pockets

10 Bucks Or Less: EmpaCurious

12/12/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hut check

10 Bucks or Less: Tacos - To Go

10/03/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

There Must Be El Toro in the Atmosphere

10 Bucks or Less: El Toro Bravo

06/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Bowl Game

10 Bucks Or Less: Rice Bowl Asian House

12:22pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Soup There It Is

10 Local Soups That Will Warm You Right Up

01/15/2018 By Ashley Cooper and Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

A Mac 'n' Cheese Cook Off, JDub's Monthly Food Truck and Indian Restaurant Classics and More for This Week

01/15/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Retail

New Lakewood Ranch Grocery Store Opens Jan. 27

01/11/2018 By staff

Arts & Entertainment

Glass Act

Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion Now Open at The Ringling

12:20pm By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Morning After Grace Goes for Laughs Before Heart

01/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 18-24

01/18/2018 By Ilene Denton

Funny Guy

Comedian Brian Regan Returns to the Van Wezel Next Month

01/18/2018 By Megan McDonald

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's The Mountaintop Aims to Inspire

01/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Philanthropy

GeneroCity Event Postponed

01/17/2018 By staff

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Nonprofit Living Center Celebrates Opening of New Building

2:03pm By Staff

Data

Ackerman Group Ranked as Top Real Estate Sales Team for 2017

1:51pm By Staff

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops Slightly

01/19/2018 By staff

New hires

Babcock Ranch Developer Picks New Marketing and Sales Exec

01/19/2018 By staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Design

Architecture Firm Changes Hands

01/18/2018 By staff

News & City Life

Honors

Nominations Open for 2018 Small Business Awards

2:16pm By Staff

Philanthropy

$1.5 Million in Donations to Help House Homeless

1:36pm By Susan Burns

Honors

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards on Feb. 8

11:55am By staff

New hires

Goodwill Adds Staff to Help Homeless Veterans

01/19/2018 By staff

Tourism

Report Finds Camping Industry on the Rise

01/19/2018 By staff

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops Slightly

01/19/2018 By staff

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

1:43pm By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Health care

Holistic Health Event Set for February

01/16/2018 By staff

Health care

Expansion and Renovations at Mental Health Nonprofit Completed

01/15/2018 By staff

Health care

Planned Parenthood Picks New CEO

01/09/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe