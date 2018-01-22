Ackerman Group Ranked as Top Real Estate Sales Team for 2017

Ackerman Group founder and president Barbara Ackerman and broker/associate Ryan Ackerman Image: Courtesy coldwellbanker.com

The Ackerman Group, a sales team with the Longboat Key office of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, ranked as the top-selling real estate team by closed volume for Sarasota and Manatee counties in 2017. The team, consisting of founder and president Barbara Ackerman and broker/associate Ryan Ackerman, finished the year with a sales volume of $66.5 million, the highest of all teams in the Sarasota-Manatee market, and more than 61 percent higher than their 2016 closed volume of $41.3 million.