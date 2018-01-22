Nominations Open for 2018 Small Business Awards

Winners of last year's Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2018 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Nominees must be a local business with 75 employees or less and a Sarasota Chamber member in good standing. The categories are health care and wellness organization of the year, hospitality and tourism organization of the year, nonprofit organization of the year, products and services business of the year, professional services business of the year and retail business of the year. Nominate a company online. Winners will be honored at the Chamber's annual awards luncheon on Friday, June 15.