A Conversation on Historic Preservation, Brooks + Scarpa is Focus of New CFAS Exhibit, Stock Signature Homes’ Lakewood Ranch Tour

Upcoming architecture and real estate events.

By Ilene Denton 1/22/2018 at 3:38pm

Brooks scarpa design wshqeb

One of Brooks + Scarpa's innovative contemporary designs. 

Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

 The world-renowned, Los Angeles-based architecture firm, Brooks + Scarpa, is the focus of Center for Architecture Sarasota’s next exhibition, Ordinary & Extraordinary, opening Jan. 30 and running through April 14. Lawrence Scarpa will be in Sarasota Jan. 27 for an opening party. Joining him will be Gene Leedy, an original member of the Sarasota School of Architecture who spent most of his long career in Winter Haven; Scarpa grew up in the small central Florida city and was influenced in his career path by Leedy’s prolific designs. Take a look at some of Brooks + Scarpa’s remarkable commercial and residential projects here

 

“Sarasota's Historical Treasures at Risk” is the topic of the next Conversations at The Crocker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Crocker Memorial Church. Lorrie Muldowney, former longtime historical preservation specialist at the Sarasota History Center, will lead a discussion on local preservation efforts and challenges. The series, sponsored by the Historical Society of Sarasota County, is free to HSOSC members and $10 for guests.

 

Stock clairborne ii at lakewood ranch o08lhw

Stock Signature Homes'  Clairborne II model.

Image: Courtesy Stock Signature Homes

Stock Signature Homes will showcase nine furnished model homes in three of Lakewood Ranch’s finest villages: Country Club East, The Lake Club and Esplanade Golf & Country Club at Lakewood Ranch. The Tour of Homes takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday Jan. 26-28.

