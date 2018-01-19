Report Finds Camping Industry on the Rise

"After years of decline, the camping industry is growing, and it's growing fast thanks to Millennials." That's according to a new report on the "Future of Millennial Travel" published by the tourism and real estate research firm Resonance. The report finds that more than 1 million American households have started camping since 2014, an increase largely driven by millennials. "Of the 75 million active camper households in the U.S., 38% are aged 18 to 35—up from 34% in 2016," according to the report. Download the full report for free at the Resonance website.