Report Finds Camping Industry on the Rise
A new report on millennials' travel habits finds that 'after years of decline, the camping industry is growing.'
"After years of decline, the camping industry is growing, and it's growing fast thanks to Millennials." That's according to a new report on the "Future of Millennial Travel" published by the tourism and real estate research firm Resonance. The report finds that more than 1 million American households have started camping since 2014, an increase largely driven by millennials. "Of the 75 million active camper households in the U.S., 38% are aged 18 to 35—up from 34% in 2016," according to the report. Download the full report for free at the Resonance website.