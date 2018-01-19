Energy
City Adds Three New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
The City of Sarasota recently installed three new electric vehicle charging ports and updated seven existing ports in parking garages and lots.
Working with Florida Power & Light, the City of Sarasota recently installed three new electric vehicle charging ports and updated seven existing ports in parking garages and lots. The new and updated stations came at no cost to the city, because of the city's 30-year franchise agreement with Florida Power & Light. The new stations are located in the City Hall parking lot, in the Palm Avenue parking garage and in the south St. Armands Circle parking lot.