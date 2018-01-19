Babcock Ranch Developer Picks New Marketing and Sales Exec

Laura Johnston Keller Image: Courtesy Melissa Markgraf

The development company Kitson & Partners recently hired real estate professional Laura Johnston Keller as senior vice president of marketing and sales for Babcock Ranch, the new solar-powered town near Fort Myers. Keller will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic marketing plan for the town, promoting sales for homebuilders and managing parcel sales for future neighborhoods. Keller has 25 years of experience in marketing, public relations and publishing. Plans for Babcock Ranch include making it a walkable community , with 50 miles of biking and hiking trails, interconnected lakes, exercise classes and a health and wellness center.