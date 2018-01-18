  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 18-24

Taste of St. Armands, Moon Over Myakka, two new plays at FST and more.

By Ilene Denton 1/18/2018 at 10:59am

Doo wop project vcnmlt

The Doo Wop Project

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Doo Wop Project

Jan. 19-20

From the Broadway casts of Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical comes The Doo Wop Project—five talented singers performing everything from Smokey Robinson and Four Seasons hits to “doowopified” versions of Michael Jackson and Jason Mraz tunes. They open the Sarasota Orchestra Pops series with three shows this weekend at the Van Wezel.

Moon Over Myakka

Jan. 19

The wicked cold weather in early January forced the postponement of the opening Moon Over Myakka concert at Myakka River State Park, but you’re in luck—it’s back on Friday night with the Alter Eagles, the Eagles cover band.  

Click here for our ultimate guide to Myakka.

Fst native gardens md5ot3

Alicia Taylor Tomasko , Carolyn Popp, John Thomas Waite and Alex Teicheira in Native Gardens at FST.

Image: Matthew Holler

Native Gardens

Opening Jan. 24

Florida Studio Theatre presents a topical comedy that asks the question, “Do good fences make good neighbors?” Through March 25 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.

Fst how to use a knife dixxs1

Cedric Cannon, Sam Mossler and Alfredo De Quesada in How to Use a Knife at FST.

Image: Matthew Holler

How to Use a Knife

Opening Jan. 17

Florida Studio Theatre revived its edgier Stage III series to great acclaim last year. It’s back with the season opener, How to Use a Knife, billed as an “emotional and thought-provoking play” that explores what happens when the police come looking for a wanted man in the melting pot of a busy restaurant kitchen. Through Feb. 11 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

New music new college lerner filiano grassi qybxn8

Marilyn Lerner with Ken Filiano and Lou Grassi.

Image: Courtesy New Music New College

New Music New College

Jan. 20

The intriguing contemporary music series presents award-winning jazz improvisational pianist Marilyn Lerner and friends—bassist Ken Filiano and drummer Lou Grassi.  Come a half-hour early for the pre-concert talk at 7:30 p.m.

3rd Annual Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival  

Jan. 20-21

Downtown Sarasota’s Gulfstream Avenue is the site of this bountiful food and music fest, which features seafood dishes from some of the area’s best eateries. Among the bands slated to perform are Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio on Saturday and Kettle of Fish on Sunday. 

St armands circle edeoqj

A statue in St. Armands Circle Park.

Image: Chris Lake

Taste of St. Armands

Jan. 20

Nearly 20 restaurants are bringing samples of their best fare to the 8th annual Taste of St. Armands—a veritable smorgasbord of culinary delights taking place Saturday evening in St. Armands Circle Park. (Yes, there will be a mojito bar.) The silent and live auctions will benefit Take Stock in Children.

Weekend Planner
