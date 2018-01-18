Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

An aerial view of the site of the future Mercedes Medical facility Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Halfacre Construction Company was recently awarded the contract to construct a new 54,667-square-foot building for Mercedes Medical in Lakewood Ranch. The new 28-foot tilt-wall building will feature an industrial vibe, with exposed concrete walls, steel and mechanical systems. The two-story structure will contain high-level executive office space and an air-conditioned warehouse and distribution facility. The new facility will be located in Lakewood Ranch's CORE (“Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration”) research park. Mercedes Medical is a distributor of laboratory and medical products.