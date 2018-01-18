Luncheon Speaker to Discuss Civility, Integrity and Citizenship

Noah Feldman Image: Courtesy Mark Pritchett

Harvard Law professor and author Noah Feldman will speak on the topics of civility, integrity and citizenship at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Better Together luncheon, which begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota. Feldman is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, where he teaches constitutional and international law. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice David Souter and served as a senior constitutional adviser during the drafting of Iraq’s constitution. Tickets are $75.