Holiday Spending Increased in 2017
Holiday spending during last November and December increased 5.5 percent over November and December of 2016, according to figures released last week by the National Retail Federation. Sales over the previous two months totaled $691.9 billion, which includes $138.4 billion in online and other non-store sales, up 11.5 percent from 2016. The sales numbers do not include restaurants, automobile dealers and gasoline stations.