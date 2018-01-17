Players Theater Sells North Sarasota Property

A map showing the location of the new Players facility Image: Courtesy The Players

The board of directors of The Players on Tuesday approved a deal to sell the theater's north Sarasota property to a buyer who has so far remained anonymous. The price was also not disclosed, but according to a press release, the agreed-upon price is higher than the theater's $9.5 million listing price. The theater plans to build a new facility in Lakewood Ranch, with a 480-seat auditorium, a 125-seat black box theater and more.