Marital and Family Law Attorney Named Partner at Firm

Amanda King Image: Courtesy M.C. Coolidge

Marital and family law attorney Amanda King was recently named a partner in the Sarasota law firm of Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer, P.A. King joined Syprett Meshad in 2010 and focuses her practice on assisting clients in a wide variety of marital, divorce, alimony, child custody, paternity, child support and domestic violence issues. Her practice includes litigation, uncontested divorce and parenting plan agreements, mediation and collaborative family law.