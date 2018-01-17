GeneroCity Event Postponed

Sarasota Magazine is postponing its GeneroCity events, originally scheduled to take place Wednesday evening in Lakewood Ranch and Thursday evening at Ringling College of Art and Design. The publication will announce new dates as soon as confirmed. We highly value the relationships and trust we have with our readers, nonprofit partners and event sponsors and want to insure the best possible event outcome. We will be contacting every ticket holder, sponsor and partner by phone and email and will be at each event location to personally let anyone who is not aware about the change. Thank you for your support.