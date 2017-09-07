Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 7-13

Please note that the path of Hurricane Irma may affect some of these events; check with each venue directly, and stay safe!

Tony Bennett Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Tony Bennett Postponed; a new date for 2018 will be announced soon

Sept. 8

The 19-time Grammy Award winner—a true living legend—returns to the Van Wezel Friday night with his smooth pop and jazz vocals. Everybody, now: “Fly me to the moon…”

Taste of Downtown at the Sarasota Opera House Image: Cliff Roles

4th Annual Taste of Downtown Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 16

Sept. 9

A couple dozen top downtown Sarasota restaurants are putting on a show at the Sarasota Opera House, offering samples of their most creative fare—with stations set up backstage and all around the historic theater. It’s all to benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be giving a mini-performance. Sarasota Magazine is a proud sponsor.

Easton Corbin Image: Courtesy Goodwill Manasota

Sept. 12

Rising country stars Easton Corbin, Walker Maguire and Midland are sauntering into town Tuesday night for the third annual Young Guns of Country show at the Van Wezel. Sponsored by Goodwill Manasota and 92.1 CTQ, it’s free but tickets are required. Check here to find out where you can get yours.

Pioneer Homestead Party at Historic Spanish Point Postponed to Sept. 30

Sept. 9

Historic Spanish Point pulls out all the stops for the 150th anniversary of the Webb family’s homestead, which sits on the 30-acre living museum. Its Pioneer Homestead Party Saturday evening will feature music by Dennis Brock, food from Green Apple Catering and a cash bar. Reservations are required; get details here. Please note: Historic Spanish Point will close at noon Friday in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Sept. 7

Art Center Sarasota director Lisa Berg and new Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody join an art historian, a Bay Haven science teacher, an architect, visual artists, photographer and a writer for the next Ten Slides Ten Speakers event at The Francis. Ten speakers present 10 slides of their work or inspiration in a rapid-fire format. AIA Florida Gulf Coast is the sponsor.

Snooty Memorial Open House (Postponed to Sept. 24)

Sept. 10

The South Florida Museum is inviting the public Sunday afternoon to a memorial open house for its late, beloved Snooty the manatee, who died tragically this summer. There will be a video tribute in the Bishop Planetarium, as well as the opportunity to create memorial tributes, and a tour of the museum’s manatee rehabilitation center. Free, from noon to 5 p.m.