  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Sunday Funday

Louies Offers a Modern Take on Sunday Brunch

Eggs Benedict, made-to-order omelets and frosé—oh, my!

By Judi Gallagher 9/6/2017 at 12:37pm

Louies4 tz18fj

Louies Modern's frosé wine. 

Image: Judi Gallagher

The newest craze to hit bars is a frosé—rosé wine with a hint of elderflower or hibiscus and ice blended into a refreshing summer refresher. Consider it a Slurpee for adults. And you can get your hands on all-you-can-drink frosé for just $5 at Louies Modern's excellent Sunday brunch. I was there on a recent gloomy Sunday, and it was a wonderful way to beat the summer rain.

While I'm not generally a fan of buffets, Louies has a modern take on the usual stations. My first stop: eggs Benedict. The English muffins were crisp and the poached eggs perfectly runny, with homemade Hollandaise sauce. I followed that by stopping by the huge bowl of crab legs and peel-and-eat chilled shrimp.

Louies2 rktnml

Crab legs galore.

Image: Judi Gallagher

The carving station is always a favorite for me, and Louies impressed with both a juicy, medium-rare prime rib and well-seasoned, bone-in pork roast. While I didn’t realize there was a made-to-order omelet station in between the bagels and lox, next time I would save some room for a cheesy veggie omelet as well. Or Don't miss the with prosciutto, smoked trout and deviled eggs, either.

Service was wonderful and never at a loss to refill your drink; if you don't feel like frose, you can add mimosas or Bloody Marys, also for just $5.

My one suggestion: elaborate on the sweet stuff. While I personally enjoy an extra salad or cheese at the end of a big meal, I did notice people looking for more sweet options, and knowing that Louies has some delicious creations, I hope to see more mason jars filled with chocolate mouse and lemon-blueberry tarts.

Still, brunch is delicious and a fantastic value at $35 per person—and again, at just $5 for that endless frose, I have found my Sunday comfort zone.

Louies3 vjflpo
Filed under
brunch
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Related Content

Brunch Bunch

Cask & Ale's Weekend Brunch is a Winner

06/21/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Celebrate Mom

Where to Take Mom on Mother's Day

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week - 2/8/17

02/08/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Easter Brunches, Barbecue Bashes, Popup Dinners and More

04/11/2017 By Riley Board

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Restaurant News

Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant to Open at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Sunday Funday

Louies Offers a Modern Take on Sunday Brunch

09/06/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Pioneer Homestead Party, a Pig Roast and Other Local Dining Events

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

On View

Salome's Sensual Dance

09/06/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Different Strokes for Different Folks

What to Look for in the Rowing Motion

08/29/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Irma

Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Irma

How to Prepare for Hurricane Irma

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

08/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe