Louies Offers a Modern Take on Sunday Brunch

Louies Modern's frosé wine. Image: Judi Gallagher

The newest craze to hit bars is a frosé—rosé wine with a hint of elderflower or hibiscus and ice blended into a refreshing summer refresher. Consider it a Slurpee for adults. And you can get your hands on all-you-can-drink frosé for just $5 at Louies Modern's excellent Sunday brunch. I was there on a recent gloomy Sunday, and it was a wonderful way to beat the summer rain.

While I'm not generally a fan of buffets, Louies has a modern take on the usual stations. My first stop: eggs Benedict. The English muffins were crisp and the poached eggs perfectly runny, with homemade Hollandaise sauce. I followed that by stopping by the huge bowl of crab legs and peel-and-eat chilled shrimp.

Crab legs galore. Image: Judi Gallagher

The carving station is always a favorite for me, and Louies impressed with both a juicy, medium-rare prime rib and well-seasoned, bone-in pork roast. While I didn’t realize there was a made-to-order omelet station in between the bagels and lox, next time I would save some room for a cheesy veggie omelet as well. Or Don't miss the with prosciutto, smoked trout and deviled eggs, either.

Service was wonderful and never at a loss to refill your drink; if you don't feel like frose, you can add mimosas or Bloody Marys, also for just $5.

My one suggestion: elaborate on the sweet stuff. While I personally enjoy an extra salad or cheese at the end of a big meal, I did notice people looking for more sweet options, and knowing that Louies has some delicious creations, I hope to see more mason jars filled with chocolate mouse and lemon-blueberry tarts.

Still, brunch is delicious and a fantastic value at $35 per person—and again, at just $5 for that endless frose, I have found my Sunday comfort zone.