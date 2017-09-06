Arlington Park Comes Together for Porchfest

The inaugural Porchfest in 2016. Image: Linda Buxbaum

The residents of Arlington Park, that charming east-of-Trail neighborhood that our Real Estate Junkie says “may be the hottest place in town,” are showing their neighborliness with their second annual Porchfest on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8.

A free event, Porchfest is exactly what the name implies: Some 40 local musicians of all genres—from rock ‘n’ roll to bluegrass, folk and ska—will be performing on 20 front porches from 3 to 8 p.m. Arlington Park residents are encouraged to stroll among the homes, stop for a while to enjoy the music, and meet and greet their neighbors. The porches are concentrated between East and Shade avenues to the east and west, and Datura and Waldemere streets to the north and south to encourage walking. (Volunteers will distribute maps with musicians’ schedules.)

Porchfest is part of a nationwide movement, says Arlington Park resident Danielle O’Donnell, who is part of the Porchfest Club that was formed to produce the event. To pay for the musicians, as well as T-shirts, flyers and other supplementary materials, she started a Go Fund Me campaign.

Some 700 to 1,000 people are expected to attend, based on last year’s inaugural event. “We didn’t know what to expect, [but] it was truly magic,” says O’Donnell. “I looked up the street and it was a sea of people, families, people on bikes, kids.”

Arlington Park has been going through lots of changes the past couple of years as many older, smaller homes are being torn down and replaced. All the more reason for an event like Porchfest, she says.

“We’re trying to make it a community where people know your neighbors.”