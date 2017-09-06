A Pioneer Homestead Party, a Pig Roast and Other Local Dining Events

September 8

Learn how to decorate a cake professionally using the Wilton Cake Method, taught by Julie Deffense at the USF Culinary Lab. You will learn how to create embellishments and piped borders and you will get to decorate an entire cake to take home. Lesson fees include a glass of Prosecco, desserts made by Julie and your decorated cake. Registration required.

Pioneer Homestead Party (Postponed to Sept. 30)

September 9

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Webb Family’s homestead at Historic Spanish Point with live music by Dennis Brock and food from Green Apple catering. Historic Spanish Point’s executive director, John McCarthy, will be leading the program. RSVP required.

The Sarasota Opera House will host its fourth annual dining event, inviting restaurants from downtown to share their best dishes paired with wines, beers and specialty cocktails. There will be dishes from over 20 restaurants representing a variety of cuisine. The proceeds from this event will benefit Sarasota Youth Opera who will be performing during the event. Due to Hurricane Irma, this event has been postponed until Sept. 16.

Head to JDub’s Brewing Company for some pork and a pint or two from 12 to 4 p.m. There will be $5 pulled pork plates with sides available out on the patio, and all proceeds from the pig roast will go to the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund. Due to Hurricane Irma, this event has been postponed—check with JDub's for a rescheduled date.

September 15 to September 29

Take a restaurant tour this fall in Englewood, and indulge in seafood, ethnic cuisine, waterfront dining and more during the third-annual restaurant week. There will be more than 20 local restaurants to choose from, and each restaurant will offer two-course lunches for $12 and three-course dinners for $23.