What to Expect at the Sarasota Farmers Market

By Stephanie Isaac 9/3/2017 at 11:49am

The Sarasota Farmers Market is a perfect place to spend your Saturday morning. With a variety of local vendors selling fresh blooms and produce as well as handmade art and jewelry, there is truly something for everyone.

Sarasota farmers market uzdqzf

The Farmers Market is always open to the public, rain or shine!

Image: Stephanie Isaac

The Farmers Market was founded in 1979 and is a year round event that takes place in downtown Sarasota on Main Street and Lemon Avenue from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is considered a not-for-profit organization that aims to support local vendors in the community. There are over 70 registered vendors and each brings something unique to local consumers. The ultimate goal for the Farmers Market, which has been around for more than 30 years, is to bring the community of Sarasota together. 

Cms 92016 50049 q1avuk oqfhod

Image: Christopher Austin

As you walk down the streets and visit each vendor, you'll see families shopping for their weekly produce with their children and dogs in tow. Dogs make a regular appearance at the farmers market, and you can be sure to see all breeds as you mosey your way up and down the streets. You'll also hear live music as you make your way down Main Street.

If you love guacamole and chips, you are in for a real treat because a local vendor, Dynasty Guacamole, can be found at the Sarasota farmers market selling their homemade guacamole. You can purchase a small portion for $6 or a large portion for $10. They are always offering up samples too, so you can make sure that the taste is to your liking before purchasing. 

Dynasty guacamole wn6sfk

Image: Assiel

If guacamole isn't your thing, try cooling down in the Florida heat with a handcrafted popsicle from Pop Craft. Pop Craft is a local business here in Sarasota that specializes in tasty frozen treats made from the freshest ingredients. All of their popsicles are made from fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables. Flavors range from sweet and scrumptious caramel sea salt to light and tangy peach mojito. Whichever you should choose, your taste buds will definitely thank you!

Popcraft sarasota kdctkg

With a variety of flavors, you are sure to find a popsicle to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Image: Stephanie Isaac

The farmers market is a wonderful way to educate local Sarasota residents about products and services that are offered by small businesses, as well as bringing the community together and increasing downtown traffic. I suggest getting there early to beat the heat and the crowd!

