  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

A 76-year-old puts his skills to the test.

By Robert Bowden 9/27/2017 at 12:55pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Opener yophtw

Image: Alexei Vella

What am I doing here? A driving school?

I pull into the parking lot at the Suncoast Defensive Driving School and exit my car. Bill Rowell greets me. He’ll be my “driving skills” evaluator. Good-looking, clean-cut guy two decades younger than me.

I’m here to write this article, but most often, someone thinks an elderly relative is becoming unfit to drive. Grandpa often won’t listen, so Rowell is called to test a driver for needed skills and knowledge. He’s not law enforcement. Courts don’t refer drivers to him. Concerned people with $235 to spend on the tests do.

Rowell says he’s tested people from their 40s to 90s. “No man in his 90s has passed,” he says. “But several women have. When they do well, I ask them: ‘Do you play bridge?’ Those who pass all play bridge at least once a week. It keeps them sharp.”

Those who fail, he says, often react with sadness, even tears. “They fear losing their freedom; they feel another step backwards in age,” he says. And some, like a 95-year-old he recently tested, will ignore his advice. A few weeks after Rowell recommended the man should stop driving, he spotted him behind the wheel of a car.

I’ll have no problem, I tell myself. I’m 76 and got my first license at age 14. In fact, I test drove new cars for more than 20 years, writing reviews for newspapers and the Internet. Rowell has raced Porsche cars all over the world and is a Porsche driving instructor. Yes, he knows how to drive.

Here’s what I think Rowell will conclude: “This man has an extensive history of driving and he should be considered an advanced level driver.”

A lengthy computer test and one-hour drive in Sarasota rush hour traffic will prove, or disprove my self-evaluation.

Rowell is a “car guy,” and for the first 10 minutes or so, we compare cars we’ve owned—and wish we still had. Then it was down to business. I sat at a computer.

I’m ready. I know my stuff. I know that hands go at 10 and 2 o’clock. That I can turn right on red at most intersections. I can tell a stop sign from a yield sign by shape alone.

My first task is to walk about 10 feet. Rowell asks me to put a hand on a table’s end, walk to another table, touch it, and return. This is a simple test of leg strength.

I don’t stumble or stagger, although we both know that aging chips away at balance, strength, flexibility, visual acuity, reflexes. I hope I don’t have to stand on one leg and touch my nose. I’d fall over!

The only part that I flunk measures neck flexibility. I have to sit in a chair at one end of a table, grip the seat base, then swivel my upper body and head to see a computer screen directly behind me. No way. I turned my head as far as I could, which is not far these days. I could not see the computer. Think it’s easy? You try it.

No big deal, Rowell asssures me. I’m “average” for my age. He suggests I put a piece of plastic on my car seat, to make it easy to swivel when I need to see behind my car.

I breeze through tests for memory, high contrast, low contrast, peripheral vision detection of objects, visual search, processing hidden information. But make no mistake, this test was difficult.

Rowell and I walk across the parking lot to a Toyota Prius festooned with Suncoast Defensive Driving School ads. I climb into the driver’s seat. Look for the key to turn. “Press the button,” Rowell says. Ouch. I’ve driven a Prius before and now remember that the electric engine starts and stops with a button press. I press. I check the rear view mirror and both side mirrors, then focus on the rear view camera image displayed on an in-dash screen. “Great invention,” I say.

Rowell says it’s important, yes, but not all cars have one, so don’t come to depend on it. “Adjust the mirrors,” he commands. I do.

“You have blind spots,” he says. I’m puzzled. He informs me there’s a limited view in the rear view mirror, but I need to swing the outside mirrors much farther away from the car. That way, I can create a wider field of view using all three mirrors. I adjust them as he suggests.

We drive through residential neighborhoods, eventually coming to busy Bee Ridge Road. I’m using my turn signals and keeping both hands on the steering wheel.

“Where are your hands?” Rowell says.

“Ten and two,” I reply.

“Wrong position,” he says. “That hasn’t been correct for a decade. If an air bag goes off in the steering wheel, it will slam your hands into your face the way you have them. Now we position our hands at nine and three. And you’re using your left foot to brake. Why?”

I smile. I have a certified race driver beside me. I can show off my knowledge.

“Jim Hall used to tell drivers of his Chaparral race cars to brake with the left foot, accelerate with the right,” I begin. “It took me a long time to learn to do this. I’m faster on the brake this way.”

Rowell said he doesn’t like it. In a panic, I might accelerate as I try to brake. Sorry, Bill, I’m too old to change. I’ll just try not to panic.

After an hour on U.S. 41, the roundabouts of Honore Avenue, the traffic heading home on Bee Ridge, we return to his office. I won’t know results immediately, he tells me. They will arrive by email in a day or two.

So they did. I flunked flexibility. Graded “acceptable” in all other areas.

I skip through the notes to arrive at Rowell’s conclusion: “Mr. Bowden has an extensive history of driving and should be considered an advanced level driver. In my professional opinion, Mr. Bowden’s driving skills are more advanced than 16-year-old drivers with a new license.”

Hey, I could have told him that.

Filed under
Driving
Show Comments

Related Content

Preview

A Full Slate for Manatee Players' 2017-18 Season

05/08/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Shutterstock.com

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Driving Miss Daisy

04/25/2016 By Kay Kipling

Eat This Now

The 5 Best Things We Ate This Week - 12/17/15

12/17/2015 By Megan McDonald

Article

Home of the Month: Tuscan Style with a Downtown Sarasota View

07/28/2014 By Bob Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Made in SRQ

Meet the Makers of Kombucha 221 BC

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/27/2017 By Ella Melzer

Review

Review: Italian Tradition Opens in the Rosemary District

09/27/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mutt-opia

Six Dog-Friendly Sarasota Eateries

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Arts & Entertainment

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

12:24pm By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

12:20pm By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

CineBistro to Screen Met Opera Live in HD Broadcasts Starting Oct. 7

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

The Ultimate Frisbee Championships Return to Sarasota

09/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for RIAF

Preview: Ringling International Arts Festival

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

The Spoils of War

Lawyer Don Burris Helps Rescue Art Looted by the Nazis

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

09/27/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Mutt-opia

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

In the Glow with Style Maven Elisabeth Waters

09/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

One Cool Pool

A New Anna Maria Home Makes a Splash

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

09/27/2017 By John Pirman

Interior Design Awards

Meet the Winners of Our 2017 Interior Design Awards

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Which Sarasota Condo is Right for You?

09/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Building a Day

Great Florida Architecture in Your Inbox

09/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

12:24pm By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Burning Question

How Can Sarasota Attract More Young People?

09/27/2017 By Katherine Flanders, Stephanie Hagan, and Rick Morgan

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe