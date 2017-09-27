Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

This season’s SarasotaMOD Weekend, running Nov. 10-12, will celebrate Edward J. “Tim” Seibert and his architecture. Seibert’s 1953 Hiss Studio, designed for entrepreneur Philip Hiss, a visionary who helped spark the Sarasota School of Architecture, is on Lido Shores, as are several other iconic midcentury structures. With its clean and classic lines, the studio is widely considered one of our finest examples of Sarasota School architecture. For information and tickets, go to sarasotamod.com.