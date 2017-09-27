How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

Natural Reflections

Made from environmentally sustainable reclaimed mango wood, this 21-inch by 60-inch boho-chic mirror stands out. Every mirror is unique because of the one-of-a-kind pattern of each wood piece. $745. Mercantile Home & Apparel, 28B S. Boulevard of Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-0059

Groovy Glasses

Le Spec’s mirrored lenses and half frames display retro-cool style. The women’s smaller-fitting lens style is finished with metal detailing around the rim and over the top bar. You’ll look sophisticated in the sun, wherever you go. $89. INfluence Style, 474 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 343-2315

Gypsy Woman

This Spell & The Gypsy Collective dress is made for the bohemian soul, with flowy fabric, a vintage-inspired print and elegant details like pearly buttons and a tassel drawstring. It can also be worn as a duster kimono. $225. Bohemian Bliss, 1544 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 312-6983

Salt of the Earth

Escape the everyday with the luxurious, unisex Wood Sage and Sea Salt cologne from Jo Malone. An intriguing mineral aroma mingles with the woody earthiness of sage. Spray it on for a lively frame of mind. $135 for 100 milliliters. Saks Fifth Avenue at the Mall at

University Town Center, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300

Just Beachy

This throw pillow’s stripes and textures echo the sand and stones of sunlit beaches to inspire an easygoing home. The lovely combination of blues, creams and whites lends a relaxed air to the crisp, clean design. $69. Arhaus at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 893-1167

Vintage Charmers

Your little lady will look luxe in a swimsuit from Kimi & Li. The one-piece suit features full coverage. with adjustable shoulder ties and sweet boho crochet detailing. $66. The halter bikini features fun ruffle details and sweet open lace running down the front. $64. Shore, 465 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-3535

‘60s Swinger

Swap your armchair for a Bohemian hanging chair. Inspired by a Scandinavian design from the ’60s, the sculptural frame is handcrafted from bent rattan. The super-sturdy design holds up to 400 pounds. Add a pillow for a pop of color and a comfy cushion. $498. Serena & Lily, serenaandlily.com, (866) 597-2742