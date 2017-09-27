  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

Including A Taste of Downtown, the Taste and Learn Chef Series, and an authentic pig roast.

By Ella Melzer 9/27/2017 at 10:56am

Dining events oevxqp

Image: RawPixel.com / Shutterstock

Taste and Learn Chef Series

Sept. 28

Taste your way through a four course menu of surf and turf favorites along with wine parings at Clasico hosted by The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sarasota. Products from The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sarasota will be infused into the menu and available to take home for a discounted price. This event will start at 6:15 p.m. and is $39 per person (plus tax and tip). Call 941.388.1411 to register.

National Drink Beer Day

Sept. 28

Celebrate National Drink Beer Day with JDub's Brewing Company and Tap Room. In honor of this event they will be bringing back Dulce Wee Heavy, a Scotch Ale with apple brandy soaked raisins and cinnamon added in. As for food, Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. will be serving personal wood fire pizzas from 5-10 p.m.

Dining for a Difference

Sept. 28

Designing Daughters will host its second annual Dining for a Difference event including 18 different Sarasota restaurants. All restaurants will be donating 15% of their proceeds to the Designing Daughter's Grant Program from 5 p.m. to close. Anything from drinks to dinner will benefit a variety of Sarasota area charities and causes. 

Authentic Cuban Pig Roast

Sept. 30

The Moose Lodge will be presenting an authentic Pig Roast Dinner hosted by SRQ Luigi to benefit Moose Lodge Number 608. The all day party and benefit event begins at 11 a.m. with the pig roast dinner being served at 4 p.m.. To finish things off there will be karaoke and a DJ from 7 to 11 p.m.. Tickets are $7.

A Taste of Downtown

Sept. 30

The Sarasota Opera House will host its fourth annual dining event, inviting restaurants from downtown to share their best dishes paired with wines, beers and specialty cocktails. There will be dishes from over 20 restaurants representing a variety of cuisines. The proceeds from this event will benefit Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be performing during the event. Sarasota Magazine is a proud sponsor.

Hurricane Relief on Deck at Daiquiri Deck

Sept. 30

Daiquiri Deck Siesta Key, Bluewater Gear and CX3 Ads are teaming up for a hurricane relief and recovering fundraising event from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The event benefits United Way of the Florida Keys and Sarasota in Defense of Animals, which sustained structural damage during Hurricane Irma. Daiquiri Deck will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage purchases during happy hour; Bluewater Gear will donate 100 percent of sales from its Hurricane Irma T-shirts and 25 percent of all proceeds from other merchandise, plus match proceeds generated by Bluewater Gear sales for an additional donation; and CX3 Ads will also match all proceeds generated from the sale of Bluewater Gear merch during the event.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Daiquiri Deck

$$ Seafood Multiple Locations

After the beach, there’s nothing better than a handcrafted daiquiri, something from the raw oyster bar or one of the Daiquiri Deck’s famed “snacketizers.”

Related Content

Weekly Planner

A Pioneer Homestead Party, a Pig Roast and Other Local Dining Events

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekly Planner

A Taste of the Pacific NorthWest, National Key Lime Pie Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/20/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

08/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Made in SRQ

Meet the Makers of Kombucha 221 BC

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/27/2017 By Ella Melzer

Review

Review: Italian Tradition Opens in the Rosemary District

09/27/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mutt-opia

Six Dog-Friendly Sarasota Eateries

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Arts & Entertainment

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

12:24pm By Ella Melzer

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

12:20pm By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

CineBistro to Screen Met Opera Live in HD Broadcasts Starting Oct. 7

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

The Ultimate Frisbee Championships Return to Sarasota

09/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for RIAF

Preview: Ringling International Arts Festival

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

The Spoils of War

Lawyer Don Burris Helps Rescue Art Looted by the Nazis

09/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

09/27/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Mutt-opia

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

In the Glow with Style Maven Elisabeth Waters

09/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

One Cool Pool

A New Anna Maria Home Makes a Splash

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hiss Studios, Lido Shores

09/27/2017 By John Pirman

Interior Design Awards

Meet the Winners of Our 2017 Interior Design Awards

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Which Sarasota Condo is Right for You?

09/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Building a Day

Great Florida Architecture in Your Inbox

09/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

12:24pm By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Burning Question

How Can Sarasota Attract More Young People?

09/27/2017 By Katherine Flanders, Stephanie Hagan, and Rick Morgan

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe