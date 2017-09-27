Hurricane Relief on Deck, National Drink Beer Day, and Other Local Dining Events

Taste and Learn Chef Series

Sept. 28

Taste your way through a four course menu of surf and turf favorites along with wine parings at Clasico hosted by The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sarasota. Products from The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sarasota will be infused into the menu and available to take home for a discounted price. This event will start at 6:15 p.m. and is $39 per person (plus tax and tip). Call 941.388.1411 to register.

National Drink Beer Day

Sept. 28

Celebrate National Drink Beer Day with JDub's Brewing Company and Tap Room. In honor of this event they will be bringing back Dulce Wee Heavy, a Scotch Ale with apple brandy soaked raisins and cinnamon added in. As for food, Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. will be serving personal wood fire pizzas from 5-10 p.m.

Dining for a Difference

Sept. 28

Designing Daughters will host its second annual Dining for a Difference event including 18 different Sarasota restaurants. All restaurants will be donating 15% of their proceeds to the Designing Daughter's Grant Program from 5 p.m. to close. Anything from drinks to dinner will benefit a variety of Sarasota area charities and causes.

Authentic Cuban Pig Roast

Sept. 30

The Moose Lodge will be presenting an authentic Pig Roast Dinner hosted by SRQ Luigi to benefit Moose Lodge Number 608. The all day party and benefit event begins at 11 a.m. with the pig roast dinner being served at 4 p.m.. To finish things off there will be karaoke and a DJ from 7 to 11 p.m.. Tickets are $7.

A Taste of Downtown

Sept. 30

The Sarasota Opera House will host its fourth annual dining event, inviting restaurants from downtown to share their best dishes paired with wines, beers and specialty cocktails. There will be dishes from over 20 restaurants representing a variety of cuisines. The proceeds from this event will benefit Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be performing during the event. Sarasota Magazine is a proud sponsor.

Hurricane Relief on Deck at Daiquiri Deck

Sept. 30

Daiquiri Deck Siesta Key, Bluewater Gear and CX3 Ads are teaming up for a hurricane relief and recovering fundraising event from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The event benefits United Way of the Florida Keys and Sarasota in Defense of Animals, which sustained structural damage during Hurricane Irma. Daiquiri Deck will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage purchases during happy hour; Bluewater Gear will donate 100 percent of sales from its Hurricane Irma T-shirts and 25 percent of all proceeds from other merchandise, plus match proceeds generated by Bluewater Gear sales for an additional donation; and CX3 Ads will also match all proceeds generated from the sale of Bluewater Gear merch during the event.