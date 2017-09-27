CineBistro to Screen Met Opera Live in HD Broadcasts Starting Oct. 7

A scene from the Metropolitan Opera's Cosi fan tutti. Image: Courtesy CineBistro

The area’s opera lovers now will have one more place to enjoy all the glorious sets, costumes and, most of all, music of New York’s Metropolitan Opera when Cobb CineBistro at Westfield Siesta Key in Sarasota begins airing the Met Opera Live in HD series starting next Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7.

Ten productions from the world-acclaimed opera company’s 2017-2018 season will be broadcast live in one of Cobb CineBistro’s intimate, 93-seat theaters, starting with the Bellini opera, Norma. (Norma, like the remaining nine productions, will be rebroadcast in a taped encore screening Wednesday, Oct. 11.)

With CineBistro’s comfy stadium seating, the operas become a larger-than-life experience, pulsing with visceral excitement. (The theater’s complete food and beverage service will be available at each screening, too—something you just can’t get at a real Met Opera performance.) Tickets, on sale now at cinebistro.com/Sarasota, are $24 for the live broadcasts and $18 for the taped rebroadcasts.

Regal Hollywood 20 in downtown Sarasota has aired the opera series for several years with great success. Cobb Theatres COO Frank Stryjewski is confident there is plenty of room for CineBistro, too. Both Tampa CineBistros already air the series. “The Met picks and chooses where it distributes its series,” he says. “We know it will appeal to our loyal customers, and for those who are first-timers, we hope they’ll come back and try us for something else.”

The remaining Met Opera Live in HD productions this season are:

Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, Oct. 14 and 18

Ades’s The Exterminating Angel, Nov. 18 and 29

Puccini’s Tosca, Jan. 27 and 31

Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, Feb. 10 and 14

Puccini’s La Boheme, Feb. 24 and 28

Rossini’s Semiramide, March 10 and 14

Mozart’s Così fan tutte, March 31 and April 4

Verdi’s Luisa Miller, April 14 and 18

Massenet’s Cendrillon, April 28 and May 2