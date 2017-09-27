Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

The Florida Legislature recently voted to give more county tax money to charter schools (including those managed by for-profit companies) and to help fund new charters that want to open in areas with underperforming traditional schools. Some counties—although not Sarasota—are suing the state, saying the decision takes needed funds away from traditional public schools. Sarasota County is currently home to 11 charter schools. The grades in red are from the state of Florida.

Imagine School at North Port - B

North Port

Grades taught: K-12

Enrollment: 1,093

Management: National nonprofit

Founded: 2008

Mission: “Leadership, accomplishment and exemplary character.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 56.4 percent

Principal pay: $81,000 (K-5), $67,126 (6-12)

Total assets: $3.7 million

Imagine School at Palmer Ranch - A

Sarasota

Grades taught: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 444

Management: National nonprofit

Founded: 2009

Mission: “Creative, compassionate and visionary leaders.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 9.6 percent

Principal pay: $80,000

Total assets: $1.3 million

Island Village Montessori School - A

Venice, Sarasota

Grades taught: Pre-K to 12

Enrollment: 684

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 2001

Mission: Montessori-style education for students of all socioeconomic status.

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 40.1 percent

Principal pay: $50,840 (Sarasota campus), $75,000 (Venice campus)

Total assets: $6.9 million

Sarasota Academy of the Arts - A

Sarasota

Grades taught: K-8

Enrollment: 222

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 2012

Mission: “Small family” atmosphere, emphasis on the performing and visual arts.

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 49.6 percent

Principal pay: $67,000

Total assets: $687,293

Sarasota Military Academy - C

Sarasota

Grades taught: 6-12

Enrollment: 1,456

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 2002

Mission: “Camaraderie, focus, leadership, integrity, compassion, poise, honor and respect.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 43.3 percent

Commandant salary: $98,355

Total assets: $22.9 million

Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences - A

Sarasota

Grades taught: 6-8

Enrollment: 740

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 1997

Mission: “Holistic” education with community partners and service learning.

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 43.1 percent

Principal salary: $106,425

Total assets: $11.8 million

Sarasota Suncoast Academy - A

Sarasota

Grades taught: K-8

Enrollment: 503

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 2002

Mission: “Strong value system and a healthy work ethic.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 34.7 percent

Principal salary: $119,448

Total assets: $1.7 million

SKY Academy Englewood - A

Englewood

Grades taught: 6-8

Enrollment: 105

Management: Venice nonprofit

Founded: 2015

Mission: “Wellness and fitness strategies” along with learning.

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 11.3 percent

Principal salary: $60,000

Total assets: $348,755

SKY Academy Venice - A

Venice

Grades taught: 6-8

Enrollment: 260

Management: Venice nonprofit

Founded: 2011

Mission: “Wellness and fitness strategies” along with learning.

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 11.3 percent

Principal salary: $112,123

Total assets: $574,962

Student Leadership Academy - A

Venice

Grades taught: 6-8

Enrollment: 310

Management: Venice nonprofit

Founded: 2004

Mission: “Scholarship, leadership and service.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 36.8 percent

Principal salary: $124,500

Total assets: $962,344

Suncoast School for Innovative Studies - D

Sarasota

Grades taught: K-8

Enrollment: 400

Management: Sarasota nonprofit

Founded: 1997

Mission: Help students “achieve their full intellectual and social potential.”

Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 88 percent

Principal salary: $100,968

Total assets: $376,776