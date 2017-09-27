  1. News & City Life
Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

Educate yourself about Sarasota County’s 11 charter schools.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 9/27/2017 at 3:27pm Published in the October 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Schoolfund tctlgx

Image: Shutterstock

The Florida Legislature recently voted to give more county tax money to charter schools (including those managed by for-profit companies) and to help fund new charters that want to open in areas with underperforming traditional schools. Some counties—although not Sarasota—are suing the state, saying the decision takes needed funds away from traditional public schools. Sarasota County is currently home to 11 charter schools. The grades in red are from the state of Florida.

Imagine School at North Port - B

North Port
Grades taught: K-12
Enrollment: 1,093
Management: National nonprofit
Founded: 2008
Mission: “Leadership, accomplishment and exemplary character.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 56.4 percent
Principal pay: $81,000 (K-5), $67,126 (6-12)
Total assets: $3.7 million

Imagine School at Palmer Ranch - A

Sarasota
Grades taught: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 444
Management: National nonprofit
Founded: 2009
Mission: “Creative, compassionate and visionary leaders.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 9.6 percent
Principal pay: $80,000
Total assets: $1.3 million

Island Village Montessori School  - A

Venice, Sarasota
Grades taught: Pre-K to 12
Enrollment: 684
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 2001
Mission: Montessori-style education for students of all socioeconomic status.
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 40.1 percent
Principal pay: $50,840 (Sarasota campus), $75,000 (Venice campus)
Total assets: $6.9 million

Sarasota Academy of the Arts - A

Sarasota
Grades taught: K-8
Enrollment: 222
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 2012
Mission: “Small family” atmosphere, emphasis on the performing and visual arts.
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 49.6 percent
Principal pay: $67,000
Total assets: $687,293

Sarasota Military Academy - C

Sarasota
Grades taught: 6-12
Enrollment: 1,456
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 2002
Mission: “Camaraderie, focus, leadership, integrity, compassion, poise, honor and respect.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 43.3 percent
Commandant salary: $98,355
Total assets: $22.9 million

Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences  - A

Sarasota
Grades taught: 6-8
Enrollment: 740
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 1997
Mission: “Holistic” education with community partners and service learning.
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 43.1 percent
Principal salary: $106,425
Total assets: $11.8 million

Sarasota Suncoast Academy - A

Sarasota
Grades taught: K-8
Enrollment: 503
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 2002
Mission: “Strong value system and a healthy work ethic.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 34.7 percent
Principal salary: $119,448
Total assets: $1.7 million

SKY Academy Englewood - A

Englewood
Grades taught: 6-8
Enrollment: 105
Management: Venice nonprofit
Founded: 2015
Mission: “Wellness and fitness strategies” along with learning.
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 11.3 percent
Principal salary: $60,000
Total assets: $348,755

SKY Academy Venice - A

Venice
Grades taught: 6-8
Enrollment: 260
Management: Venice nonprofit
Founded: 2011
Mission: “Wellness and fitness strategies” along with learning.
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 11.3 percent
Principal salary: $112,123
Total assets: $574,962

Student Leadership Academy - A

Venice
Grades taught: 6-8
Enrollment: 310
Management: Venice nonprofit
Founded: 2004
Mission: “Scholarship, leadership and service.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 36.8 percent
Principal salary: $124,500
Total assets: $962,344

Suncoast School for Innovative Studies - D

Sarasota
Grades taught: K-8
Enrollment: 400
Management: Sarasota nonprofit
Founded: 1997
Mission: Help students “achieve their full intellectual and social potential.”
Portion of students receiving free and reduced lunches: 88 percent
Principal salary: $100,968
Total assets: $376,776

Filed under
education
Show Comments

