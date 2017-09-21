Southeastern Superheroes on Parade

Dogs lined up for viewing Image: Courtesy Southeastern Guide Dogs

You might have seen these colorful, caped canines across town, and now it's time to share which ones are your favorite and donate to a great cause, too.

Superheroes on Parade is a campaign supporting Southeastern Guide Dogs' mission to provide service dogs to people who need them. Local businesses or individuals sign up to sponsor a sculpture, then are paired with an artist who brings the dog to life. The works of art are then set out at local shops, offices, and restaurants all over the area to be viewed and voted on. You can find a map of all the Superhero Dogs here.

Breeze, by artist Mark Humphrey Image: Courtesy Southeastern Guide Dogs

Once you have viewed them all, you can go online to vote for your favorite! Voting will continue up until Sept. 29; then the "Top Dogs" will be chosen from Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg. In Sarasota alone there are 37 different four-legged heroes to choose from. But don't worry if you can't pick just one favorite, because you can vote for more than one. (Each vote costs $1.)

Happy Returns, by artist Louis Pak Image: Courtesy Southeastern Guide Dogs

After the winners have been chosen, there will be a "People's Choice Awards" on Oct. 7 from 6-8pm to celebrate all the winning dogs at The Palladium Theater in St. Pete. RSVP is required by October 1st. Send responses to frances.marinao@guidedogs.org.

In the meantime, read about all the work Southeastern Guide Dogs is doing to change the lives of those in need at guidedogs.org