Building a Day
Great Florida Architecture in Your Inbox
Center for Architecture Florida's daily newsletter will feature some iconic Florida work.
For the fourth year, the Center for Architecture Florida is highlighting important Florida buildings in daily October emails. Here’s a look back at some featured last year. To sign up for this year’s Building a Day emails, visit cfasrq.org.
Galloway’s Furniture Store, Sarasota; architect Victor Lundy; 1959
This much-awarded building, now remodeled beyond recognition, is said to be inspired by the petals and shape of a morning glory.
Uhr Studio, Sarasota; architects William Rupp and Joseph Farrell; 1962
A modest art studio and guesthouse (budget $12,000) went on to win international awards. Only the base of the home remains in its present location.
Futuro House, Pensacola Beach; architect Matti Suuronen; 1970
A prefabricated home initially designed for use as a ski cabin and intended to be mass-produced as inexpensive housing.
The Pink House, Miami; Architect Arquitectonica; 1977
Arquitectonica’s first completed work, the 7,000-square-foot-home introduced a new era of vibrant Art Deco and Modernist architecture to Miami.