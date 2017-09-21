Great Florida Architecture in Your Inbox

  1. Home & Real Estate
Building a Day

Center for Architecture Florida's daily newsletter will feature some iconic Florida work.

By Ilene Denton 9/21/2017 at 3:23pm

Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

For the fourth year, the Center for Architecture Florida is highlighting important Florida buildings in daily October emails. Here’s a look back at some featured last year. To sign up for this year’s Building a Day emails, visit cfasrq.org.

Galloway’s Furniture Store, Sarasota; architect Victor Lundy; 1959

This much-awarded building, now remodeled beyond recognition, is said to be inspired by the petals and shape of a morning glory.

Uhr Studio, Sarasota; architects William Rupp and Joseph Farrell; 1962

A modest art studio and guesthouse (budget $12,000) went on to win international awards. Only the base of the home remains in its present location.

Futuro House, Pensacola Beach; architect Matti Suuronen; 1970

A prefabricated home initially designed for use as a ski cabin and intended to be mass-produced as inexpensive housing.

The Pink House, Miami; Architect Arquitectonica; 1977

Arquitectonica’s first completed work, the 7,000-square-foot-home introduced a new era of vibrant Art Deco and Modernist architecture to Miami.

