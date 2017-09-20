  1. Arts & Entertainment
Protecting The Ringling's Art During Irma

As the hurricane approached, staff at The Ringling worked diligently to ensure no precious pieces were damaged.

By Alice Murphy 9/20/2017 at 11:47am

Img 4165 2 faw1jo

Staffers work to remove and crate works like this portrait of John Ringling

Image: Courtesy of The Ringling

Following a closure due to Hurricane Irma, The Ringling reopened on Sunday, Sept. 17, welcoming over 2,000 guests. This could not have happened without the support of many people and organizations within the community. As an extension of its gratitude, all of The Ringling’s venues were free on its reopening day.

The outpouring of concern and assistance from members, board members, donors, volunteers, community patrons and partners was overwhelming.

 The Ringling was fortunate in that it suffered no major damage during Hurricane Irma. As widely experienced during this hurricane, there were downed trees and debris across the 66-acre property. Museum staff is working to return the grounds to their pristine condition.

Img 4164 ayyuai

Ca'd'Zan's many treasures needed to be protected.

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

 To prepare for the storm, several major pieces of art were removed and covered in order to protect them. In the days following Irma, The Ringling’s team uncrated and rehung these works. It’s wonderful to again see the museum full of visitors.

Image.png g4yj7d

Covering priceless artworks in plastic

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

