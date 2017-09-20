Protecting The Ringling's Art During Irma

Staffers work to remove and crate works like this portrait of John Ringling Image: Courtesy of The Ringling

Following a closure due to Hurricane Irma, The Ringling reopened on Sunday, Sept. 17, welcoming over 2,000 guests. This could not have happened without the support of many people and organizations within the community. As an extension of its gratitude, all of The Ringling’s venues were free on its reopening day.

The outpouring of concern and assistance from members, board members, donors, volunteers, community patrons and partners was overwhelming.

The Ringling was fortunate in that it suffered no major damage during Hurricane Irma. As widely experienced during this hurricane, there were downed trees and debris across the 66-acre property. Museum staff is working to return the grounds to their pristine condition.

Ca'd'Zan's many treasures needed to be protected. Image: Courtesy TheRingling

To prepare for the storm, several major pieces of art were removed and covered in order to protect them. In the days following Irma, The Ringling’s team uncrated and rehung these works. It’s wonderful to again see the museum full of visitors.