A Taste of the Pacific NorthWest, National Key Lime Pie Day, and Other Local Dining Events

Yoga Under the Stars

Sep. 21

Enjoy yoga under the beautiful night sky at Mandeville Beer Garden in their outdoor garden. Susan Levin will lead the yoga class and all brews and bites are 10 percent off until 11 p.m. The event takes place from 8-9 p.m.

National Key Lime Pie Day at Big Top

Sep. 23

Enjoy Big Top's Conch Republic Wheat for only $4 all day and night for National Key Lime Pie Day. Full Belly Stuffed Burgers is also coming out for the occasion and will add Key lime pie to its menu. 5 p.m.-midnight.

Taste of the Pacific Northwest

Sep. 23

Taste your way through Morton’s Gourmet Market with gourmet cheese, wine, and beer. There will be approximately 40 wines to sample as well as 15 beers and a variety of food inspired by the cuisine of the Pacific Coast. Pre-sale tickets are $25 per person and tickets are $30 on the day of the event. 4:30-6 p.m.

Girls Inc. Totally Tailgate

Sep. 23

The second annual Totally Tailgate, benefiting Girls Inc., will take place at Michael’s on East from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Experience all the fun of tailgating under one covered roof. There will be fan-favorite food and drink, games, music and multiple screens to watch the game, as well as a beer garden featuring local craft brews. Tickets are $100.

A Taste of Downtown

Sep. 30

The Sarasota Opera House will host its fourth annual dining event, inviting restaurants from downtown to share their best dishes paired with wines, beers and specialty cocktails. There will be dishes from over 20 restaurants representing a variety of cuisines. The proceeds from this event will benefit Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be performing during the event. Sarasota Magazine is a proud sponsor.