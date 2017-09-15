Barancik Foundation Contributes $374,000 to Help With Irma Recovery

As our region begins to return to normal after Hurricane Irma, the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation says it's recognized that two critical local needs must be met: food and air conditioning. So the Foundation has contributed $374,000 to two local organizations to help with both of them.

All Faiths Food Bank received $172,000 to help replenish two weeks' worth of food that's typically supplied by retail chains. But as Irma bore down and residents emptied stores' shelves and restaurants closed down, All Faiths was faced with the challenge of making up for that supply while still feeding locals in need.

The Pines of Sarasota, a senior-care community, lost power and had damage to its roof during Irma. The Pines of Sarasota Foundation received $202,000, which will help with the costs associated with the temporary chiller that will help cool residents until the air conditioning can be replaced, as well as offset staff overtime and help aid residents who have outlived their savings.

In addition to these gifts, the Barancik Foundation is working closely with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County on a comprehensive, long-term philanthropic recovery plan.