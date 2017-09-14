Irma
Sarasota County Opens "Comfort Stations" to Help Locals Recharge from Irma
You'll find water, air conditioning and phone charging stations at these locations.
To offer relief to Sarasota County residents affected by Hurricane Irma, Sarasota County has opened "comfort stations" at locations ranging from from North Sarasota to Myakka to Venice. Each location is air conditioned and will provide visitors with water and a place to relax and charge their cell phones. (As of noon on Thursday, more than 66,000 residents were still without power in Sarasota County.)
Here's the list of comfort station locations:
Church of the Palms
3224 Bee Ridge Road
9 a.m.-5 p.m. through September 15
Temple Sinai
4631 Lockwood Ridge Road
10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. through September 15
Unity of Sarasota
10 a.m.-4 p.m. through September 14 and September 18-21
Robert L. Taylor Community Complex
1845 34th St.
8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15
Old Miakka United Methodist Church
1620 Myakka Road
8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 14; September 15 TBD
Longboat Key Town Hall
501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key
9 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 22
Grace United Methodist Church
400 Field Ave. E., Venice
10 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15
George Mullen Center
1602 Kramer Way, North Port
8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15
SCAT Bus
599 Indiana Ave., Englewood
7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17
SCAT Bus
Englewood Road and Whispering Pines intersection, Englewood
7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17