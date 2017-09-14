  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Irma

Sarasota County Opens "Comfort Stations" to Help Locals Recharge from Irma

You'll find water, air conditioning and phone charging stations at these locations.

By Megan McDonald 9/14/2017 at 12:56pm

Shutterstock 328517879 ctl547

Image: Shutterstock

To offer relief to Sarasota County residents affected by Hurricane Irma, Sarasota County has opened "comfort stations" at locations ranging from from North Sarasota to Myakka to Venice. Each location is air conditioned and will provide visitors with water and a place to relax and charge their cell phones. (As of noon on Thursday, more than 66,000 residents were still without power in Sarasota County.)

Here's the list of comfort station locations:

Church of the Palms

3224 Bee Ridge Road

9 a.m.-5 p.m. through September 15

Temple Sinai

4631 Lockwood Ridge Road

10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. through September 15

Unity of Sarasota

10 a.m.-4 p.m. through September 14 and September 18-21

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex

1845 34th St.

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

Old Miakka United Methodist Church

1620 Myakka Road

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 14; September 15 TBD

Longboat Key Town Hall

501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key

9 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 22

Grace United Methodist Church

400 Field Ave. E., Venice

10 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

George Mullen Center

1602 Kramer Way, North Port

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

SCAT Bus

599 Indiana Ave., Englewood

7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17

SCAT Bus

Englewood Road and Whispering Pines intersection, Englewood

7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17 

Filed under
weather, hurricanes, Hurricane Irma
Show Comments

Related Content

Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Updated: Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Holing Up at the Aloft Sarasota During Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Susan Burns

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Irma

Paying it Forward After Hurricane Irma

3:25pm By Judi Gallagher

Irma

Updated: These Sarasota Restaurants Are Open and Serving Food Post-Irma

09/13/2017 By Staff

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Restaurant News

Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant to Open at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

10:08am By Ilene Denton

Irma

World Rowing Championships a Go After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Updates on Selby Gardens, Mote and Historic Spanish Point After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Home & Real Estate

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

10:08am By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Private Peninsula in Oyster Bay

09/07/2017 Photography by Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

09/07/2017 With Kortnee Gonzalez

Good Neighbors

Arlington Park Comes Together for Porchfest

09/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Irma

Sarasota County Opens "Comfort Stations" to Help Locals Recharge from Irma

12:56pm By Megan McDonald

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

10:08am By Ilene Denton

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Holing Up at the Aloft Sarasota During Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Susan Burns

Irma

World Rowing Championships a Go After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe