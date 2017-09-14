Sarasota County Opens "Comfort Stations" to Help Locals Recharge from Irma

To offer relief to Sarasota County residents affected by Hurricane Irma, Sarasota County has opened "comfort stations" at locations ranging from from North Sarasota to Myakka to Venice. Each location is air conditioned and will provide visitors with water and a place to relax and charge their cell phones. (As of noon on Thursday, more than 66,000 residents were still without power in Sarasota County.)

Here's the list of comfort station locations:

Church of the Palms

3224 Bee Ridge Road

9 a.m.-5 p.m. through September 15

Temple Sinai

4631 Lockwood Ridge Road

10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. through September 15

Unity of Sarasota

10 a.m.-4 p.m. through September 14 and September 18-21

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex

1845 34th St.

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

Old Miakka United Methodist Church

1620 Myakka Road

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 14; September 15 TBD

Longboat Key Town Hall

501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key

9 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 22

Grace United Methodist Church

400 Field Ave. E., Venice

10 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

George Mullen Center

1602 Kramer Way, North Port

8 a.m.-8 p.m. through September 15

SCAT Bus

599 Indiana Ave., Englewood

7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17

SCAT Bus

Englewood Road and Whispering Pines intersection, Englewood

7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sept. 17