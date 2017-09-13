Irma
These Sarasota Restaurants Are Open and Serving Food Post-Irma
Here's a preliminary list—we'll keep it updated throughout the week.
Five-O Donut Co.
Brick's Smoked Meats
Libby's Cafe + Bar
Louies Modern
Oak & Stone
Demetrios Pizza
Demetrios is offering 50 percent off to community support through Friday.
Piccolo Italian Market and Deli
Made Restaurant
Buddy Brew Coffee
Solarzano's
Daiquiri Deck
Limited menu
Owen's Fish Camp
Polo Grill and Bar
Mandeville Beer Garden
Patrick's 1481
The Table Creekside
Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar
Toasted Mango
Artisan Cheese Company
Crab & Fin
J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe
First responders eat free
Mozzarella Fella
Nancy's Bar-B-Q
Cash only
Cafe Amici
Patellini's
Marina Jack
O'leary's Tiki Bar & Grill
The Hub Baja Grill
Siesta Key Oyster Bar
