These Sarasota Restaurants Are Open and Serving Food Post-Irma

Here's a preliminary list—we'll keep it updated throughout the week.

By Staff 9/13/2017 at 12:31pm

Screen shot 2017 09 13 at 11.20.15 am jfnden

Image: Kathryn Brass-Piper

Five-O Donut Co.

Brick's Smoked Meats

Libby's Cafe + Bar

Louies Modern

Oak & Stone

Demetrios Pizza

Demetrios is offering 50 percent off to community support through Friday.

Piccolo Italian Market and Deli

Made Restaurant

Buddy Brew Coffee

Solarzano's

Daiquiri Deck

Limited menu

Owen's Fish Camp

Polo Grill and Bar

Mandeville Beer Garden

Patrick's 1481

The Table Creekside

Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

Toasted Mango

Artisan Cheese Company

Crab & Fin

J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe

First responders eat free

Mozzarella Fella

Nancy's Bar-B-Q 

Cash only

Cafe Amici

Patellini's 

Marina Jack

O'leary's Tiki Bar & Grill

The Hub Baja Grill 

Siesta Key Oyster Bar

 

weather, hurricanes, Hurricane Irma
Artisan Cheese Company

1310 Main St.

This downtown shop offers hand-cut-to-order artisanal and farmhouse cheeses from across the region, country and Europe. Test out cheeses with the expert chee...

Siesta Key Oyster Bar

$$ Seafood 5238 Ocean Boulevard

A lively, beachy atmosphere and a location minutes from Siesta Beach.

O'Leary's Tiki Bar and Grill

$ Seafood 5 Bayfront Drive

The vibe is laid-back but the menu is packed

Marina Jack

$$$ American, Seafood 2 Marina Plaza

Marina Jack is often the first place new arrivals choose for a meal, and it’s a favorite spot for locals to take tourists.

Café Amici

$$ Italian 1371 Main Street

This intimate Main Street ristorante offers fine Italian dining with family recipes handed down for generations.

Nancy's Bar-B-Q

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

At barbecue maven Nancy Krohngold’s popular outposts, meat is the star of the menu and reads like a Q lover’s dream.

J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe

$$ American, Burgers, Cuban 987 S. Packinghouse Road

J.R.’s Old Packinghouse Café is not the first place you might think of for Cuban food—but it serves up hearty, authentic fare, including burgers, wings, sala...

Crab & Fin

$$$$ Seafood 420 St. Armands Circle

Set on a bustling corner of St. Armands Circle and featuring a cool, modern look, this landmark restaurant changes its lunch and dinner menus daily in order to present to you the freshest seafood available.

Toasted Mango Café

$ American, Breakfast/Brunch 430 N Tamiami Trail

This popular breakfast and lunch spot serves eggs, waffles, pancakes and breakfast wraps, as well as hearty sandwiches and salads.

Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

$$ Seafood 5353 S. Tamiami Trail

Come by land or sea to this casual waterfront eatery and enjoy fresh seafood, burgers and sandwiches.

The Table Creekside

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Patrick's 1481

$$ Burgers 1481 Main Street

A wide-ranging menu of casual comfort foods and a friendly atmosphere have made Patrick’s 1481 a favorite of locals for 29 years.

Mandeville Beer Garden

$$ American, Burgers 428 Lemon Ave.

Mandeville Beer Garden is modeled on a European beer garden, where families come to meet friends and relatives to relax and catch up. There are games like pi...

Polo Grill and Bar

$$$ New American 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Casual American cuisine with global soul, a hopping lounge area, and live entertainment.

Owen's Fish Camp

$$ Seafood, Southern 516 Burns Lane

Located in a historic Burns Court cottage, Owen’s presents Southern-style cuisine with an emphasis on seafood.

Daiquiri Deck

$$ Seafood Multiple Locations

After the beach, there’s nothing better than a handcrafted daiquiri, something from the raw oyster bar or one of the Daiquiri Deck’s famed “snacketizers.”

Buddy Brew Coffee

$ Coffee 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Tampa-based Buddy Brew offers craft coffee at its downtown Sarasota location.

Made

$$$ New American, Southern 1990 Main St., #112

The acronym stands for “Modern American Delicious Eats,” and that’s what you’ll find at Made, opposite Hollywood 20 on Upper Main Street.

Piccolo Italian Market and Deli

$ Italian 6518 Gateway Ave.

The sandwiches at this Gulf Gate market and restaurant are legendary, thanks both to their girth (think actual submarine), as well as the plethora of cured m...

Oak and Stone

$$ American, Burgers, Pizza 5405 University Parkway, #101

Oak & Stone is a cavernous but comfortable new place that’s a little bit sports bar, a little bit beer garden, and somewhat of a pub.

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Libby's Cafe + Bar

$$ New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Cafe + Bar has a fashionable, big-city energy and is always bustling.

Brick's Smoked Meats

$$ American, Barbecue, Mexican 1528 E. State St.

Brick's pays homage to the food of central Texas, referencing the smoked meat traditions of Central European immigrants, as well as the influence of Mexican cooking.

Five-O Donut Co

$ Bakery, Coffee 2241 Ringling Blvd.

This new downtown doughnut shop serves a mix of yeast doughnuts, croissant doughnuts and cake doughnuts, with gluten-free and vegan options, as well. Topping...

