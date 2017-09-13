Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

Suncoast Blood Bank is in need of donations, particularly platelets. Image: Abscent/Shutterstock

"Some of our facilities are still on generators, but we will keep you cool and give you snacks while you help us save lives!"

That's the plea from Suncoast Blood Bank, which is seeking donors as it reopens and assesses its needs post-Hurricane Irma. The blood bank says that it's accepting all blood types, but that O-negative is vital, and platelets are critically needed—especially after four days with no collections due to the storm. (Platelets are plate-shaped cells that bind together when blood vessels are damaged and help stop bleeding.)

The bank says it's been asked to help other affected areas throughout the state, but that it wants to meet the needs of local patients first. Here's a list of donor center hours and locations; for bloodmobile hours and locations, visit scbb.org.