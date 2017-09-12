  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

Friday Fest at the Van Wezel, the Sarasota Opera’s Taste of Downtown and more.

By Ilene Denton 9/12/2017 at 12:00pm

Reverend barry funktastic soul qunrv5

Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul featuring The Hellacious Horns

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Van Wezel Friday Fest CANCELED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA!

Sept. 15 

We don’t know about you, but we need to let off some post-hurricane steam. What better way than at the Van Wezel Friday Fest party? Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul featuring The Hellacious Horns will be there with its high-energy mix of Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder covers. Bring your dancing shoes. It’s the last free Friday Fest outdoor concert of the season, and the concert will go indoors if it rains.

Sarasota opera house taste of downtown cliff roles d1reg7

A Taste of Downtown.

Image: Cliff Roles

4th Annual Taste of Downtown - POSTPONED AGAIN TO SEPT. 30

Sept. 16

Hurricane Irma got in the way of this popular Sarasota Opera fund-raising party, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, but the second time should be a charm. A couple dozen top downtown Sarasota restaurants will be putting on a show at the Opera House Saturday afternoon, offering samples of their most creative fare—with stations set up backstage and all around the historic theater. It’s all to benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will be giving a mini-performance. Sarasota Magazine is a proud sponsor. 

Kids at 2016 world oceans day credit mote marine lab jp8ttb

Family fun at Mote Aquarium.

Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

$6 Saturdays thru September at Mote

Florida residents, enjoy $6 admission to Mote Aquarium every Saturday through Sept. 30. One member of your party must show valid proof of residency. The offer is good for a party of up to four. And be sure to say hi to the resident manatees, Hugh and Buffett.

Photo by peter carrier. carole bufford klrrpt

Carole Buford.

Image: Peter Carrier

FST Cabaret: Roar, the Music of the 1920s and Beyond

Thru Sept. 24

Still time to catch charismatic New York cabaret artist Carole Bufford in her FST Cabaret show, Roar, the Music of the 1920s and Beyond; it closes Sept. 24. The singer The New York Times called “an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand” is performing Jazz Age songbook classics and evoking the likes of Bessie Smith and Helen Morgan. In Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret.

Let's Eat, Englewood

Sept. 15-29

More than 20 Englewood-area restaurants are participating in this third annual Restaurant Week, offering two-course lunches for $12 and three-course dinners for $23—a nice way to sample the fare in South Sarasota County. (And since several are waterfront restaurants, a nice way to enjoy the view, too.)

In this Article

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Tours 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

Come meet our fish, and our scientists! Our working aquarium gives you an up-close experience with a variety of marine animals and fish, including two touch tanks and a 135,000 gallon shark habitat.

Theater

Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM Florida Studio Theatre

A FST Cabaret production.

Food & Drink

A Taste of Downtown: New Date

Editor’s Pick $65 Sarasota Opera House

To benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera at the Sarasota Opera House.

