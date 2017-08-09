  1. Eat & Drink
A Beer Fun Run, a French Macaron Ice Cream Cart and More Local Dining Events

Including a shopping and coffee event with your dog and a wine walk in downtown Venice.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/9/2017 at 11:38am

Downtown Sarasota Farmers' Market

Image: Christopher Austin

 

Finch Run Fun Run and Brews

August 11

Get your daily exercise and your daily beer intake in at Darwin Brewing Company’s Finch Run. There will be a 5K fun run down Ninth Street and along the Bradenton Riverwalk, looping back to the brewery for live music, beer and dinner from local food trucks. All ages and skill levels are welcome for the fun run.

French Macaron Ice Cream Cart

August 12

 Enjoy some coffee from Perq Coffee Bar and a French macaron ice cream from À La Mode Macaron outside Perq onSaturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. or until the sweet treats are sold out. This week's flavors will be mint chip, pumpkin pie and chocolate pretzel.

Bow Wow Bazaar

August 13

Sip on some coffee and pastries and shop next to your furry four-legged friend at the Bow Wow Bazaar at Clever Cup Coffee Shop. Clever Cup is joining Wet Noses and LuLaroe to support the Southwest Great Dane Rescue. There will be tents set up outside of the coffee shop, so everyone can have space to shop and enjoy their drinks and food. Don’t forget to bring your dog!

Venice Wine Walk

 August 17

 Take a stroll down the avenues in downtown Venice and sample complimentary wine along the way at the Venice Wine Walk, hosted by Venice MainStreet Inc. Grab your wristband at the kiosk in Centennial Park or at the Burgundy Square Breezeway beginning at 5 p.m., and enjoy the shopping, the wine and the balmy summer night.

Woodstock Revival

August 19

The weekly downtown Sarasota Farmers' Market is taking you back in time with the Woodstock Revival. There will be Woodstock-era music from the band Paisley Craze, vintage Volkswagens on display and a costume contest for the best '60s and '70s outfits. There will also be a station for kids to paint peace signs, and more activities along the regular booths.

